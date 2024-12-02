North Dakota FB HC Schweigert to Step Down After 11 Years

The Missouri Valley Football Conference will have a serious shakeup in the coaching ranks coming into next season.

Just a few weeks removed from University of Northern Iowa Head Coach Mark Farley announcing his retirement from his long-held post, there's another long tenured coach stepping down.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks Head Coach Bubba Schweigert announced on Saturday that he plans to step down but remain with the department.

Here's the latest from FightingHawks.com:

University of North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves and Head Coach Bubba Schweigert jointly announced on Saturday that Schweigert will be stepping down as head coach after 11 seasons at the helm and transitioning to a senior administrative role within the athletic department as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Engagement and Mentorship. Schweigert served 11 seasons as the head coach of the North Dakota football program, helping UND reach new heights at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. The Zeeland, N.D., native exits fourth all-time in program history with 66 victories, guided UND to five postseason appearances, coached 16 All-America honorees and sent seven players to the professional ranks.

The Fighting Hawks did name an interim on Sunday, tabbing current OC Isaac Fruechte as the Coach moving forward.

For the latest on the coaching move and the impending coaching search, visit the official site here.

Source: FightingHawks.com

