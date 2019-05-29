Odds for the 2019 NBA Finals Between the Warriors and Raptors

The 2019 NBA Finals begin on Thursday and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be ton of money bet on this years NBA Finals.

With legalized betting sweeping the nation and the normal amount of wagers that happened prior to that, there will be plenty of people getting some action on the games.

So what are the odds for the series?

One would think that the Warriors and the dynasty that they have created would be HUGE favorites but that isn't the case.

Some of that may have to do with Warrior fatigue, Kevin Durant's injury or the fact that the Raptors are a really good team.

Regardless of the reasons, the Warriors aren't even 3 to 1 favorites to win the NBA Finals.

At most sports books in Las Vegas, the Golden State Warriors at -285 with Toronto coming back at +230.

That means for every $100 you would like to win on the Warriors, you would have to risk $285, while a $100 bet on the Raptors would snag you $230 if they win the series.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals even has the Warriors as a underdog, with Toronto favored by 1 point.