Off the Tee: Is 2018 Going to Be Dustin Johnson’s Year?

We've just scratched the surface on the 2018 PGA Tour schedule, but we may have already established the one story to watch for the rest of the year - can anyone beat Dustin Johnson?

Johnson notched his 17th tour win in convincing fashion with an eight-shot victory at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf and I discuss DJ's performance at Kapalua, some of the amazing shots he pulled off, and what could be a memorable year.

We also talk about:

Last year's U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has a serious wrist injury that's put him at the back of the pack in two straight events

Rickie Fowler wore a Hawaiian shirt at a tournament in Hawaii and people lost their minds because it was untucked

Jim 'Bones' Mackay, Phil Mickelson's former caddie and current golf analyst, will be caddying for Justin Thomas at the Sony Open

Tiger Woods is getting ready to play for the first time time in 2018. What's his upcoming schedule?