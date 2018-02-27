After a weekend where Justin Thomas should have been celebrating his second win of the 2018 PGA Tour schedule, the number-three player in the world was instead apologizing.

During Sunday's (February 25) final round at the Honda Classic, Thomas had security eject a fan for verbal abuse. Thomas later won the tournament in a playoff over Luke List, but Monday (February 26) said he 'overreacted' by having the patron kicked out.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf and I talk about Thomas's play in Florida and whether golf galleries are getting out of hand these days.

Joel and I also discuss:

Tiger Woods posts the best finish (12th place) in his latest comeback bid

Rory McIlroy (T59) and Rickie Fowler (Missed Cut) struggled in Florida

A preview of this week's (March 1-4) WGC Mexico where defending champ Dustin Johnson is in the field

Another LPGA rules controversy for Lexi Thompson

The USGA is scrapping the 18-hole playoff for the U.S. Open, replacing it with a two-hole event

Here's our full conversation: