Off the Tee: Justin Thomas Wins, Tiger Woods Improves, U.S. Open Gets New Playoff

After a weekend where Justin Thomas should have been celebrating his second win of the 2018 PGA Tour schedule, the number-three player in the world was instead apologizing.

During Sunday's (February 25) final round at the Honda Classic, Thomas had security eject a fan for verbal abuse. Thomas later won the tournament in a playoff over Luke List, but Monday (February 26) said he 'overreacted' by having the patron kicked out.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf  and I talk about Thomas's play in Florida and whether golf galleries are getting out of hand these days.

Joel and I also discuss:

Here's our full conversation:

