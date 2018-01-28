Overtime LIVE from Radio Row All Week at Super Bowl 52

Overtime will be LIVE from Radio Row all week getting you ready for Super Bowl 52.

This will be the sixth year that we have broadcast from Super Bowl week and it continues to get bigger each year.

With past guests including Dan Marino, Mike Greenberg, Jordy Nelson, Terrell Owens, Adam Vinatieri, Matt Ryan, Jesse Jackson, Stephen A Smith among others.

You never know who will stop by Radio Row, but we are already scheduled to be joined by Eric Dickerson, Mike Golic Jr., Doug Kezirian, Ryan Leaf, Barry Switzer, Nate Boyer, Carl Eller plus many more.

Radio Row this year is located at the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN and will be broadcast from the 3rd floor of the Mall.

Fans are encouraged to come out and view the shows as the "Fan Gallery" is open to the public and you are only separated from the media by a waist high barrier.

It is a great way for fans to get up close and personal to the amazing scenes of Radio Row.

So join us for another year of comprehensive coverage leading up to the Super Bowl, all week, from 3-6pm on Overtime.