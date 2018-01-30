Videos and Photos of Opening Night at Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles are set to play on Sunday in Super Bowl 52 and now they can start focusing even more on the game with both teams laser focused after they all met with the media on Monday night.

Radio row is a unique experience all together, but Opening Night (previously Media Day) is a beast all itself.

That said, the costumes, antics and craziness was a bit ramped back from prior years, but it still delivered some great moments, interesting audio and legit video.

Up close and person was ESPN 99.1 and the experiences and interaction was great!