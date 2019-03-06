Overtime with Jeff Thurn Live at NAIA Tournament

Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Jerry Palleschi is back on the road today as the March triple-header visit to the Sanford Pentagon continues. Just after wrapping up the Northern Sun basketball tournament Overtime will be broadcasting live from the site of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Did you hear? Gene Simmons and KISS are in town and there's a slim possibility Jeff will have be cozying up to the rock n roll legends. Hmmm! Plus Austin Bramley with the Sioux Falls Sports Authority will be joining the show.

The 28th annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship consists of 23 automatic berths and nine at-large spots. The single-elimination event runs through the championship final on March 12.

Indiana Wesleyan is looking for back-to-back titles for just the second time in Division II men’s basketball history.

Source: NAIA.ORG