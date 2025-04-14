One Time Minnesota Vikings CB Retires After 13 NFL Seasons

Patrick Peterson is calling it a career after 13 seasons spent with three different organizations.

Peterson is retiring Monday, concluding his career where it began: as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Per ESPN.com:

Cornerback Patrick Peterson retired from the NFL on Monday as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, the team that selected him fifth overall in the 2011 draft.

Peterson, 34, was honored at the team's practice facility Monday with a highlight video and tributes from several former teammates, including receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer.

Peterson spent 10 of his 13 seasons with the Cardinals, leaving after the 2020 season for the Minnesota Vikings. After two seasons in purple and gold, Peterson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 but did not play in 2024.

He went to eight straight Pro Bowls with the Cardinals, from his rookie year in 2011 through 2018. He also was a three-time first-team All-Pro.

Peterson developed a reputation as a dominant, lockdown cornerback for most of his career, which allowed Arizona to leave Peterson on an island while committing the resources of the 10 other defenders elsewhere.

He had 36 interceptions in 201 career games, returning two for touchdowns. He also returned 195 punts for 1,816 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came as a rookie, and returned four kickoffs for 75 yards.

Petersen was tied for second in the NFL among active players in career interceptions, and his 36 career interceptions rank just outside the Top 100 all-time in league history.

