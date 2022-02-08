Peyton Manning at a bowling alley, large and in charge, with a blue shirt and an orange bowling ball. You can't deny there's a nod to the Broncos there.

He lead the Broncos to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, and has since retired to a very fun and comfortable life. He may even become a part of the ownership team that will own the Broncos. Maybe that's why he's in a Super Bowl ad; keeping his face out there, and maybe getting some extra cash.

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who does not like 'The Sheriff.' He's talented, funny, handsome, and has that disarming southern drawl. However, in this new commercial for Michelob Ultra, the only one who speaks... is Steve Buscemi.

I'd seen the teaser for the commercial, featuring a 'Superior Bowl,' bowling alley. I thought it was genius: Super Bowl, Superior Bowl Bowling. It reminds me of a bowling alley in Montrose, Colorado on Rose Lane: The Rose Bowl. Good stuff.

In the new Super Bowl ad, you see a silhouetted Peyton walking in to the alley with his own bag. He approaches the counter as Steve is spraying down some shoes:

He gives Peyton a pair of shoes and a Michelob Ultra. The beer makes sense, but a man who walks in with his own bag (a very styling '70s style bag,) would probably have his own pair of bowling shoes, in my opinion.

Peyton starts walking over to his lane, making nods at some of the other notable sports figures at Superior Bowl that night: Golfer Brooks Koepka, soccer star Alex Morgan, Nneka Ogwumike from the WNBA, and the NBA's Jimmy Butler, who's singing some Karaoke. Karaoke and bowling, that is superior.

Let's also take note of the great song they have playing, 'Showdown' by Electric Light Orchestra. That song is on point.

Then the bowling begins. Peyton laces up, and breaks out his ball. A ball as orange as the uniform he used to wear as #18 for the Denver Broncos.

Look at that Blue and Orange. Obviously, he's saying 'Hello' to his fans in Denver.

OK, maybe it's a bit teal.

Then, here comes Serena Williams, ready to take EVERYBODY on.

That's when Buscemi get the one line.

Take a look:

