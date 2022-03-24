Pink Ladies Spectacular Kickin’ Cancer Jam Awesome Fun!

These cancer fightin', life lovin', ladies, know how to throw two things- - darts and a bash! And they'll be doing both on Sunday, April 3, at the El Riad Shrine Mosque, beginning at 1 pm.

That is when the Pink Ladies Kickin' Cancer Jam will (if you'll pardon the expression)- kick-off!

If you're going to be throwing darts registration starts at noon and will cost you $15 bucks. Junior throwers are invited and the whole event is family-friendly.

For a $5 donation at the door, you'll get a meal ticket for delicious walking tacos. Plus there is a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and a Travel Voucher Raffle too! For $20 dollars you could win that $1,000 travel voucher to a destination of your choice and you don't even have to be present to win!

You can pick up all kinds of tasty goodies from the bake sale and there will be live music from five fantastic bands, throughout the day.

The Musivend Pink Ladies are a group of women who love playing darts and love helping people who are battling cancer. Their motto is "No One Fights Alone!"

They have helped purchase expensive cancer medications for people, assisted families with medical expenses, and have also helped patients being treated for cancer get to their medical appointments by subsidizing travel costs.

As a result of these needs, their mission is to raise money and awareness by sponsoring events just like this one.

If you know someone in need of assistance from the Pink Ladies, you would like to join them, (whether you’re an accomplished dart player or brand new) or you simply want to know more, you can call them at 605-978-4160, and you can also check them out at their website and Facebook page.