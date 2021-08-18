Pistons Sign Iowa’s Luka Garza to 2-Way NBA Contract

Luka Garza was an absolute stud at Iowa and he had people talking about him once again this Summer as he shined during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

After being drafted with the 52nd pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Garza secured a 2-way contract with the Detroit Pistons immediately following the conclusion of Summer League.

Garza was very good in Sin City and although it can look awkward from an athleticism standpoint comparable to many of his peers, it is clear he can be effective against top competition.

That competition will only get better during the NBA season which will require Garza to elevate his game to yet another level to get minutes but he has answered the bell at every point of his career so far.

He averaged 15 PPG and 9.6 RPG and could be felt on both ends of the court with his size and willingness to defend.

Garza is listed at 6-11 and 235 pounds, which is a slimmed-down version from his days in Iowa City, but his ability to go inside and out will get him a path toward a spot in the rotation.

Luka Garza is a part of the same draft class this year for the Detroit Pistons as No.1 overall pick Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

For more information on the Detroit Piston, their current roster, and news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.