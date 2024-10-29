Pittsburgh Steelers Hold Off New York Giants
PITTSBURGH -- Russell Wilson grinned as he sat at the dais following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-18 win against the New York Giants and considered how to describe the difference between his first and second outings as a Steeler.
Though his first two TD throws were called back, Wilson eventually found wide receiver Calvin Austin III for a 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, marking Austin's second score of the day after a third-quarter punt return to the house.
Daniel Jones had a productive first half despite being under heavy pressure. He went 11-of-16 passing for 141 yards but was unable to get his team into the end zone.
Thanks in large part to Wilson and a relentless run game anchored by Najee Harris and his three straight 100-yard performances, the Steelers managed to record at least 400 yards of offense in consecutive weeks for the first time since the 2018 season.
Jones finished 24-of-38 passing for 264 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Steelers territory in the final moments.
The Giants take on the Commanders on Sunday. Pittsburgh returns on November 10 at Washington.
