INDIANAPOLIS -- On a night when both offenses struggled at times to maintain any momentum, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers' 11-play, a 75-yard scoring drive that covered the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth that proved decisive in a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' ground game, as well as the Colts' offensive inefficiency, led to a 16-3 Steelers halftime lead, and while the Colts mounted a comeback that briefly gave them an advantage, it wasn't enough.

Matt Ryan was under constant pressure in the first half, with the Steelers pressuring him on 53% of his dropbacks. The result: Ryan completed 5 of 13 passes for 36 yards.

Get our free mobile app

The Steelers (4-7) have won two of their last three while the Colts (4-7-1) have lost two of three under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Pickett has gone three straight games without a turnover after committing nine in his first five games.

The Colts are at the Cowboys, Sunday. Pittsburgh travels to Atlanta.