Ticket prices for the upcoming NHL Winter Classic at Target Field have been announced and it's going to cost fans a good chunk of money to attend.

Target Field will transform into a hockey stadium for one game as the Minnesota Wild hosts the St. Louis Blues on January 1, 2022. This marks the second time that the Wild will host an outdoor game having previously done so against Chicago at TCF Bank Stadium in 2016.

Minnesota Wild season ticket holders were sent an email that had the details on pricing for the NHL Winter Classic. The cheapest ticket, to sit in the upper-level corner of the stadium, starts at $105 per seat. Tickets continue to increase based on view up to as much as $465 per ticket.

The most expensive seats are situated in sections F-K in the Delta Sky 360 Club. The Delta Sky 360 Club offers fans a separate concession/restroom area of Target Field along with bigger seats and a view from inside if the weather does not cooperate.

SeatGeek says that the lowest average get-in ticket price for the NHL Winter Classic (on the secondary market) tends to be around $161. The average price in general is closer to $227. Remember that it is possible for tickets on the secondary market to be more than or less than face value depending on the situation.

An on-sale date for the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field has not been announced as of now. Ticket information should become available as the NHL season approaches. More information regarding Wild tickets and the Winter Classic can be found here.