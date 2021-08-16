Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Southwest Minnesota

A pilot had to use quick thinking and evasive action yesterday when it was discovered the plane's front landing gear had been lost during takeoff.

According to Dakota News Now, the incident took place around 11 am Sunday morning.

The emergency landing was first requested around 8:30 am on Sunday at the Slayton Municipal Airport in rural Murray County, Minnesota.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene within moments, made contact with the pilot, and confirmed no other passengers were on board the aircraft.

Numerous other agencies were also dispatched to the airport, including the Slayton Police Department, Slayton Fire Department, as well as Sanford Air Care.

No information has been given on the state of health of the pilot at this time.

The Slayton Airport is located roughly 75 miles from Sioux Falls and is in Murray County, Minnesota. According to the Airport's website:

The airport features a 3200 feet long by 60 feet wide bituminous runway with full lighting. No instrument approach is available at the airport, it is restricted VFR only. -Slayton Municipal Airport

