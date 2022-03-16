Play Ball! Updated Minnesota Twins 2022 Schedule
Now that the 99-day lockout is over, and MLB owners and the MLBPA have a new collective bargaining agreement, professional baseball is back on for the summer of 2022.
Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day will now take place on Thursday, April 7th with all thirty teams will be in action. The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field hosting the Seattle Mariners.
2022 Minnesota Twins Target Field Opponents
- April 7-11: Seattle Mariners
- April 12-13: Los Angeles Dodgers
- April 22-24: Chicago White Sox
- April 26-28: Detroit Tigers
- May 6-8: Oakland Athletics
- May 10-12: Houston Astros
- May 13-15: Cleveland Guardians
- May 23-25: Detroit Tigers
- May 26-29: Kansas City Royals
- June 7-9: New York Yankees
- June 10-12: Tampa Bay Rays
- June 21-23: Cleveland Guardians
- June 24-26: Colorado Rockies
- July 1-3: Baltimore Orioles
- July 12-13: Milwaukee Brewers
- July 14-16: Chicago White Sox
- August 1-3: Detroit Tigers
- August 4-7: Toronto Blue Jays
- August 15-17: Kansas City Royals
- August 19-22: Texas Rangers
- August 26-28: San Francisco Giants
- August 29-31: Boston Red Sox
- September 9-11: Cleveland Guardians
- September 13-15: Kansas City Royals
- September 23-25: Los Angeles Angels
- September 27-29: Chicago White Sox
Interleague matchups for the Twins in 2022 will include a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants.
The August 26th, 27th, and 28th series will mark the first-ever Target Field appearance for the San Francisco Giants, The Giants are the only team that has not played at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010.
The 2022 All-Star break is scheduled for the week of July 18th, with the All-Star game set for Tuesday, July 19th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Twins season ticket packages for 2022 are on sale now at twinsbaseball.com or by calling 612-375-7454. Single-game tickets will go on sale on March 17th here.
