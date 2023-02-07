Players With Local Connections on Both Super Bowl Rosters

Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring local talent.

The obvious local connection on the Eagles is South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Goedert was drafted by the Eagles in the year immediately following their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.

Here is the complete list of area athletes on either team's roster:

Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Epps - Wyoming Cowboys

Dallas Goedert - South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Cam Jurgens - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jack Stoll - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ndamukong Suh - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Julian Good-Jones - Iowa State Cyclones

Matt Leo - Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas City Chiefs

Jack Cochrane - South Dakota Coyotes

Chris Oladokun - South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Dicaprio Bootle - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Iowa Hawkeyes

There are great players with local ties to root for on each side of Sunday's big game.

Now the question remains: who will take home the Lombardi Trophy?