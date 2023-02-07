Players With Local Connections on Both Super Bowl Rosters
Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring local talent.
The obvious local connection on the Eagles is South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Goedert was drafted by the Eagles in the year immediately following their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.
Here is the complete list of area athletes on either team's roster:
Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Epps - Wyoming Cowboys
Dallas Goedert - South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Cam Jurgens - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Jack Stoll - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ndamukong Suh - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Julian Good-Jones - Iowa State Cyclones
Matt Leo - Iowa State Cyclones
Kansas City Chiefs
Jack Cochrane - South Dakota Coyotes
Chris Oladokun - South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Dicaprio Bootle - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Iowa Hawkeyes
There are great players with local ties to root for on each side of Sunday's big game.
Now the question remains: who will take home the Lombardi Trophy?
