Popular Iowa Gas Station Announces Disgusting New Pizza

Some things you just have to see to believe. Or in this case, you might be intrigued enough to try this new breakfast pizza.

For whatever crazy reason, Casey's gas station came up with this "brilliant" idea to create a new breakfast pizza for all Midwesterners to enjoy. This could be a risky pizza to sink your teeth into. But if you're a fan of Busch Light, you might actually enjoy this pizza.

Casey's surprised their breakfast pizza fans on Wednesday morning with its new..."Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza." One of the main ingredients? You guessed it: Beer. But not just any beer. Casey's decided to partner with Busch Light for its new appalling creation.

In a post on its Facebook page, Casey's tells pizza lovers that this new dish is a "new spin" on a "fan-favorite classic." This release of the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza is to celebrate the 21st birthday of the original breakfast pizza.

The food website ChewBoom says the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza is made "from-scratch dough topped with Busch Light beer cheese sauce, smoky bacon, savory sausage, ham, fluffy scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, and real mozzarella and cheddar cheese." I'm not really a big beer person, so this pizza does not sound so tasty to me. However, Busch Light drinkers are going to be thrilled with this new pie. Even Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken seems excited about this new breakfast option.

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza from Casey's is now available to purchase. Casey's pizza eaters can purchase a large Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza for just $16.99.

Seriously, would you try the new Busch Light Breakfast Pizza from Casey's?

