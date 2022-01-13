Potentially Heavy Snow Event This Friday for Sioux Falls

After a mild week with above normal temperatures, Mother Nature could deal an end to that Thursday night into Friday (January 14) bringing 4 - 7" of snow. Winds up to 35 mph will hamper travel and should keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has already posted a Winter Storm Watch for the area from midnight tonight (Thursday, January 13) to midnight Saturday.

Confidence is growing that a storm system will bring additional accumulating snow and some gusty winds to the region on Friday into Friday evening. Though there is still some uncertainty on exact amounts, there is an increasing probability of 4 to 7 inches of snow across the area. In addition, winds will gust 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening, possibly resulting in patchy blowing and
drifting snow." ~ The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for a large area to the east of Sioux Falls mainly covering Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota.

Talk of this snow event is ramping up in Sioux Falls. Be safe and keep a reliable weather source nearby. The official NWS forecast (likely to change)

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 24. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Snow. High near 30. East southeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Friday Night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 4. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 9. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon

It's good timing that snow blowers are finally going on sale. You might need one this weekend.

