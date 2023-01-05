Three first-time eligible players and a player who has waited 25 years highlight the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Tackle Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection as well as a six-time first-team All-Pro, cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive end Dwight Freeney are all finalists in their first year of eligibility. Cornerback Albert Lewis, who played his last game in the 1998 season, has waited through the customary five-year period after retirement to go with 20 years of eligibility to be named a finalist for the first time.

The rest of the finalists for the class of 2023, announced Wednesday night, are:

Get our free mobile app

Jared Allen, defensive end

Willie Anderson, tackle

Ronde Barber, cornerback

Devin Hester, wide receiver/returner

Torry Holt, wide receiver

Andre Johnson, wide receiver

Zach Thomas, linebacker

DeMarcus Ware, defensive end/outside linebacker

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

Patrick Willis, linebacker

Darren Woodson, safety

The Hall of Fame's board of selectors will meet in the coming weeks to choose a maximum of five modern-era finalists for enshrinement. The class of 2023 will be announced on February 9 during the NFL Honors show, three days before the Super Bowl.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them