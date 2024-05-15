RAGBRAI-Iowa&#8217;s Biggest Bike Race This July

RAGBRAI-Iowa’s Biggest Bike Race This July

Unsplash/Canva

In-between rain showers there is nothing like some peddle time. Pull out the fat tire and head to the bike trails. And, set your sights on one of the biggest bike races in the country.

We're headed to Iowa on July 20 as RAGBRAI celebrates its 51st season.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
loading...

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has set the 2024 route.

According to the Des Moines Register, the trek this year will have the most elevation gain in the ride’s 51 years as it makes its way across southern Iowa.

RAGBRAI.com
loading...

WHAT CITIES WILL I SEE

For those of you who are veterans of RAGBRAI, past races have started in northwest Iowa and ending in Davenport or points north. See the map below for the July 20-27 race:

Day-1: Glenwood to Red Oak
Day-2: Red Oak to Atlantic
Day-3: Atlantic to Winterset
Day-4: Winterset to Knoxville
Day-5: Knoxville to Ottumwa
Day-6: Ottumwa to Mount Pleasant
Day-7: Mount Pleasant to Burlington

Photo by David Lienemann/Getty Images
loading...

HOW DO I REGISTER

Registration is now open to all who want to participate in RAGBRAI LI. Options include a weeklong rider, day rider, or for a support vehicle.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
loading...

HOW LONG IS THE ROUTE

This will be the eighth shortest route but hilliest ever RAGBRAI, 424 miles and 18,741 feet of climb.


10 Little Iowa Towns Known For Big Things

Iowa Born Sports Stars

What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State.

Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

Filed Under: Bike across Iowa, Iowa's biggest bike event, RAGBRAI
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls