RAGBRAI-Iowa’s Biggest Bike Race This July
In-between rain showers there is nothing like some peddle time. Pull out the fat tire and head to the bike trails. And, set your sights on one of the biggest bike races in the country.
We're headed to Iowa on July 20 as RAGBRAI celebrates its 51st season.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has set the 2024 route.
According to the Des Moines Register, the trek this year will have the most elevation gain in the ride’s 51 years as it makes its way across southern Iowa.
WHAT CITIES WILL I SEE
For those of you who are veterans of RAGBRAI, past races have started in northwest Iowa and ending in Davenport or points north. See the map below for the July 20-27 race:
Day-1: Glenwood to Red Oak
Day-2: Red Oak to Atlantic
Day-3: Atlantic to Winterset
Day-4: Winterset to Knoxville
Day-5: Knoxville to Ottumwa
Day-6: Ottumwa to Mount Pleasant
Day-7: Mount Pleasant to Burlington
HOW DO I REGISTER
Registration is now open to all who want to participate in RAGBRAI LI. Options include a weeklong rider, day rider, or for a support vehicle.
HOW LONG IS THE ROUTE
This will be the eighth shortest route but hilliest ever RAGBRAI, 424 miles and 18,741 feet of climb.
