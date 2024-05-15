RAGBRAI-Iowa’s Biggest Bike Race This July

In-between rain showers there is nothing like some peddle time. Pull out the fat tire and head to the bike trails. And, set your sights on one of the biggest bike races in the country.

We're headed to Iowa on July 20 as RAGBRAI celebrates its 51st season.

Lance Armstrong Rides In RAGBRAI Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images loading...

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has set the 2024 route.

According to the Des Moines Register, the trek this year will have the most elevation gain in the ride’s 51 years as it makes its way across southern Iowa.

RAGBRAI.com RAGBRAI.com loading...

WHAT CITIES WILL I SEE

For those of you who are veterans of RAGBRAI, past races have started in northwest Iowa and ending in Davenport or points north. See the map below for the July 20-27 race:

Day-1: Glenwood to Red Oak

Day-2: Red Oak to Atlantic

Day-3: Atlantic to Winterset

Day-4: Winterset to Knoxville

Day-5: Knoxville to Ottumwa

Day-6: Ottumwa to Mount Pleasant

Day-7: Mount Pleasant to Burlington

John Edwards Cycles In Iowa Road Race With Lance Armstrong Photo by David Lienemann/Getty Images loading...

HOW DO I REGISTER

Registration is now open to all who want to participate in RAGBRAI LI. Options include a weeklong rider, day rider, or for a support vehicle.

Lance Armstrong Rides In RAGBRAI Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images loading...

HOW LONG IS THE ROUTE

This will be the eighth shortest route but hilliest ever RAGBRAI, 424 miles and 18,741 feet of climb.

10 Little Iowa Towns Known For Big Things