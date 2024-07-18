Cycling Iowa’s RAGBRAI 51st Season
Cycler's UP! This weekend RAGBRAI celebrates it's 51st season.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is set to begin this weekend for a week-long hilly ride across the Hawkeye State. RAGBRAI celebrates 51 years as it makes its way across southern Iowa.
WHAT CITIES WILL I SEE
For those of you who are veterans of RAGBRAI, past races have started in northwest Iowa and ending in Davenport or points north. See the map below for the July 20-27 race:
Day-1: Glenwood to Red Oak
Day-2: Red Oak to Atlantic
Day-3: Atlantic to Winterset
Day-4: Winterset to Knoxville
Day-5: Knoxville to Ottumwa
Day-6: Ottumwa to Mount Pleasant
Day-7: Mount Pleasant to Burlington
READ MORE: POLICE MAKE CANDY SALAD
HOW LONG IS THE ROUTE
This will be the eighth shortest route but hilliest ever RAGBRAI, 424 miles and 18,741 feet of climb.
10 Little Iowa Towns Known For Big Things
Iowa Born Sports Stars
Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks