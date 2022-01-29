Famous Iowa Bike Ride Takes A Northerly Summer Trek in 2022

Folks who stayed up (rather late) at 9 p.m. on Friday night in Iowa were thinking summer and the excitement that comes with one of the season's premier events in the Hawkeye state, as the route for the overnight stops on the 49th installment of the Register Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) was announced.

Last year's ride made overnight stops in the Eastern Iowa towns of Iowa Falls, Waterloo, and Anamosa. In 2022, the host towns were granted to the farther north and west.

This year's eight stops start in Sergeant Bluff

Just outside of Sioux City, the first night of RAGBRAI sets up shop in the town of Sergeant Bluff. It then makes overnight stops in Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, West Union and Lansing.

Vinton man was recently named director

Matt Phippen will be overseeing RAGBRAI as the ride's director of operations for the first time this year. Phippen takes over from Deiter Drake, who ran the event for two years and is now head of a similar event in Colorado.

Registration is open, and a little different this year

Unlike most years, which is a lottery system, the Cedar Rapids Gazette says RAGBRAI registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. It's also noted that this year's ride is going to be dedicated to the late RAGBRAI founder John Karras. RAGBRAI XLIX will run from July 23-30, 2022. Registration and all other info are available at their website and on Twitter and Facebook.

