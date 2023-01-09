Bad News for the Dolphins Against the Bills For Wild Card Game

The Buffalo Bills are now preparing for the Miami Dolphins, who they will play on Sunday afternoon for their first playoff game between the two teams since the 1998 season. Back then, Doug Flutie and Dan Marino were the quarterbacks.

The Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday with a win over the New England Patriots, while the Dolphins beat the New York Jets. The Patriots loss and the Dolphins win, means Miami gets the last playoff spot.

The biggest question mark heading into this game is "who will play quarterback for the Dolphins?"

Starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, as he has missed the last two games. He has suffered two documented concussions this season, with a likely third concussion against the Bills in week 3.

Teddy Bridgewater is the backup, but has a broken pinky on his throwing hand. Rookie Skylar Thompson is likely the leader in the clubhouse to start, but we just don't know yet.

However, the Dolphins were dealt more bad news on Monday, as The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says starting running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb against the Jets and is status is in doubt for Sunday.

Jeff Wilson Jr. would likely get the majority of the carries if Mostert cannot play. If the Dolphins don't have Tua, they will likely rely on their running game and RPO game (run-pass option), which has worked against the Bills defense this season.

Miami will enter as underdogs in Buffalo and we will see what kind of game it turns out to be is Tua and Mostert can't go. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were also banged up in yesterday's win over the Jets.

