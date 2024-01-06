Miami Hotel Claims the Dolphins Already Won the AFC East

We're 48 hours away from the final game of the 2023 NFL regular season schedule.

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, which will decide who wins the AFC East.

For the Bills, they win and they will win the division and assure a playoff spot in the AFC. They can also clinch a playoff spot with a Pittsburgh Steelers or Jacksonville Jaguars loss beforehand. Steelers play on Saturday and the Jags on Sunday afternoon.

Miami has been been ahead of Buffalo for most of the season, but the Bills have rattled off four straight wins and now have set themselves up for a winner take all; going against a Dolphins team dealing with a multitude of injuries.

Get our free mobile app

However, according to one video/light board at a facility in Miami, the Dolphins have already won the AFC East...

This video is making the rounds on social media Friday. It shows the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, which was the country's first-ever guitar-shaped hotel. It was opened back in 2019.

A video from a Rochester woman in Hollywood captures the hotel saying the Dolphins are AFC East champs.

This hotel cost over $1 billion. It's hosted celebrities and is now famous on social media between Dolphins and Bills fans for its AFC East message.

As for the game, the Dolphins won't have starting edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. They also won't have starting cornerback Xavien Howard, who was ruled out by head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday. Center Connor Williams won't play as well.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert are both questionable, but the Dolphins are confident guard Robert Hunt will return Sunday after missing the past few games.

Kickoff on Sunday is 8:20 pm.

Every Fine Faced By The Buffalo Bills So Far In 2023 Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

25 Bills Shirts From Etsy To Give Or Get This Holiday Still searching for the perfect gift for a Buffalo Bills fan? You can’t go wrong with some fun and unique Bills shirts that will stand out in a crowd of jerseys. Gallery Credit: Etsy/Canva