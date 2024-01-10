Miami Dolphins to Play in One of the Coldest Games in NFL History

The NFL playoffs have finally arrived. This is a weekend that many fans look forward to. There's nothing like a "one and done" scenario to make the pressure even greater.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium this Sunday at 1 pm. It's the 2-7 seeding matchup and the third time in four years that Buffalo has been the 2 seed in this game (Indianapolis in 2020 and Miami in 2022).

The Bills won the AFC East on the final night of the 2023 NFL regular season, defeating the Miami Dolphins by a score of 21-14. If the Dolphins had won, they would have hosted the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in 70-degree weather...now, Miami is forced to play a game in brutally cold and snowy conditions.

Get our free mobile app

Then weather for this Saturday night in Kansas City looks amazing for cold and snow lovers. It's forecasted to be one of the coldest games in NFL history.

According to The Weather Channel, the forecasted low for Kansas City on Saturday evening is -5 degrees, with a wind chill of -25 degrees. There's also snow possible, with an inch or less of accumulation.

That cold would place the game in the top 5 coldest games ever in league history. It's on par with the 2007 NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants at Lambeau Field, which was -4 degrees and a wind chill of -24 degrees.

The Dolphins won't have five of their defensive starters and there's question marks for Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle playing. You add in the weather, which they are absolutely not used to playing in, with it being at Arrowhead Stadium against Patrick Mahomes, and you get few people picking Miami to win this game.

WATCH - 1967 NFL Championship Ice Bowl

Some Miami fans on X (formerly Twitter) were calling for the game to be moved for the dangerous cold conditions, which won't happen.

It will be quite the viewing experience for NFL fans on Saturday night.