Remember When Aerosmith Crashed the Pomp Room in Sioux Falls? [VIDEO]

In 1993, on the upper midwest leg of the Get a Grip tour, Aerosmith rocked a full house at the Sioux Falls arena. But their stay in town will mostly be remembered for what happened after the show.

Steven Tyler and the gang, accompanied by Kurt Loder of MTV, crashed the Pomp Room in downtown Sioux Falls for a short 4 song gig. Local band Crash Alley was on stage when the Toxic Twins and the rest of the band took over.

Get our free mobile app

Here's some MTV footage from the now-famous night of June 7th, 1993.

The setlist included:

Mama Kin

Come Together

Love In An Elevator

Walk This Way

The Pomp Room in Sioux Falls may be the greatest rock n' roll bar in South Dakota history. Starting as the Baxter Bar in the late 1950s and in a different location, new owners in the '60s moved the enterprise to its Dakota Avenue location. Then in the early 1970s, another pair of new owners worked to make the Pomp Room the rock and roll destination it became.

For years, the dark room with the squishy carpet hosted the top local and regional bands plus some national acts

Then, on March 13, 2000, the Pomp Room in downtown Sioux Falls was demolished to make way for a parking ramp.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls: Then and Now The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.

Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z