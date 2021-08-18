Report: Sixers Sign Grant Riller to Two-Way Contract

Following the conclusion of the Las Vegas Summer League, teams are now preparing their roster for training camp. Daryl Morey and the Sixers have wasted little time making some minor adjustments.

Early Wednesday morning, the Sixers waived two-way player Rayjon Tucker. Many expected second-round pick Charles Bassey to fill the second two-way spot, but Morey went in a different direction. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that former Hornets guard Grant Riller has agreed to a two-way deal with the Sixers.

Riller was drafted 56th overall by Charolette in the 2020 draft and split time between the NBA and G-League. The 24-year-old appeared in just seven games for the Hornets last season, playing just 27 total minutes.

The G-League bubble is where Riller got an extended opportunity to showcase his talents. In 11 games, he averaged 13.1 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 1.1 SPG. What stood out most was his outside shooting. Connecting on 46.2% of threes on just under five attempts per game.

Leading up to the 2020 draft, Riller was a prospect heavily connected to the Sixers. He also had talks with the team prior to draft night. It appears that while they passed on selecting him, he still caught their eye.

This is no flashy singing in any sense, but a great one in the margins. Riller has a set of skills the team should be eyeing and fits the timeline of the team's stars.

Coming out of college, Riller was a four-year guy. The extra years allowed him to improve and refine his game, making him a more finished product.

With his ballhandling and shot creation abilities, Riller will bring a much-needed element to the Sixers. Seeing the way the Blue Coats staff has been able to develop players in the past, it would not be surprising if his deal gets converted to a standard NBA contract at some point down the line.