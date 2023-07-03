Rickie Fowler Ends 4-Year Drought, Wins Rocket Mortgage Classic
Refusing to crumble and collapse again, Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and outlasted Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on Sunday, two weeks after squandering a chance at the U.S. Open.
"It's just nice to have this one out of the way," Fowler said after winning for the first time in four years. "I'm obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit.
Fowler ended a career-long, 96-start championship drought after missing out on two chances to win in June, closing with a 75 at the U.S. Open to tie for fifth and with a 69 last week at the Travelers Championship to drop into a tie for 13th.
Followed all day by a sea of orange at Detroit Golf Club, Fowler was knocked down on the leaderboard by a near-record-tying round from Morikawa.
Fowler responded on his 72nd hole of the tournament with an approach from 145 feet that left him with a 3-foot birdie putt to pull into a three-way tie with Morikawa and Hadwin at 24 under.
The 34-year-old Fowler physically and mentally did what was needed to earn his sixth PGA Tour victory and his first since winning the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.