Robbery Leads to Police Pursuit Through Sioux Falls Tuesday
A robbery Tuesday led to a pursuit by Sioux Falls police through the streets of the city.
Sioux Falls police reported that the department responded to a report of a robbery at a hotel in the 3400 block of South Gateway Boulevard.
The SFPD says that the suspect "displayed a knife while taking an undisclosed amount of money." The suspect then fled in a stolen vehicle.
According to reports, police chased the suspect through Sioux Falls with speeds reaching near 70 mph.
The suspect fled into Lyon County, Iowa where local deputies located the suspect and vehicle.
No injuries were reported and the investigation continues.
