First Woman to Play Major Power 5 CFB Signs With Minnesota Team

In 2020, we had history made as Sarah Fuller became the first woman ever to play Power 5 college football.

At the time she was at Vanderbilt and suited up for the Commodores as a kicker, going two for two on extra points, all while playing on the Vanderbilt women's soccer team.

Now Sarah Fuller makes more history as she just became the first player on the Minnesota Aurora FC of the all new USL W League.

The new women's soccer league will start in the Spring of 2022.

The Minnesota Aurora FC released a statement via their head coach Nicole Lukic after they acquired Fuller on Monday.

"This club is committed to creating the most professional playing and development opportunity for women across the country, and having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers and shown such grit and determination is a perfect fit for us."

After she concluded her four year career on the soccer field at Vanderbilt, she transferred to North Texas for her graduate season in 2021.

Fuller became a very popular name in 2020 and actually was a part of the virtual celebration for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

Everyone knows how hard it is to start a new professional league and furthermore to even start a franchise within that league, but getting a big time name like Sarah Fuller can only help in building the brand on and off the field for this new squad.

This marks the second professional soccer team in Minnesota with the Minnesota United already a part of the MLS.

For more information on the Minnesota Aurora, their updated roster and all the news surrounding their inaugural season, you can visit their team website.