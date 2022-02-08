Sioux Falls Stampede Announce Rescheduled Home Games

The Sioux Falls Stampede had some good news for fans on Tuesday as they announced a couple of rescheduled dates for multiple home games.

Over the weekend, the Sioux Falls Stampede had to postpone two games due to ice conditions at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The new games for the Sioux Falls Stampede will take place on February 20 and March 23.

The game from February 4 against Omaha will now take place on March 23, while the game from February 5 against Sioux City, will now be moved to February 20.

On February 20 when the Stampede play their rescheduled game with Sioux City, fans are encouraged to bring their skates and skate with the team on the ice after the game is over.

Hopefully on the ice, the Stampede can have a strong finish to the season after struggles have been too much a part of the story so far this year.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Stampede, their current roster and their remaining schedule, you can visit their team website.