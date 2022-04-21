Royals Bullpen Backs Up Daniel Lynch In 2-0 Win Over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Daniel Lynch was pitching so well into the sixth inning Wednesday night that Royals manager Mike Matheny would've left him in the game against Minnesota had the Kansas City offense provided a little more support.

Two runs turned out to be plenty for Matheny's bullpen, though.

Four relievers followed Lynch, each delivering a shutout frame, and the Royals held on for a 2-0 victory over the Twins on a dreary night at Kauffman Stadium that saw fewer than 9,000 fans walk through the gates.

Lynch (1-1) bounced back from a dismal season debut against St. Louis, when he served up three homers to Kansas City’s cross-state rival, to win a pitchers’ duel against Chris Paddack (0-2) and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen.

The Twins have lost four of their last five on a trip through Boston and Kansas City. They also were shut out for the third time this season, matching Arizona for the most in the majors, and have not scored in their last 13 innings.

Today, Twins RHP Joe Ryan (1-0, 2.70 ERA) tries to build on a dynamic debut against Boston, when he allowed one run on five hits over six innings, when he takes the mound for the series finale. Royals RHP Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45) tries again for his first win since returning to the club that drafted him two decades ago.