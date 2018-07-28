Ryan Pressly Traded to the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have landed one of the best relievers on the trade market.

The Astros acquired relief pitcher Ryan Pressly from the Minnesota Twins on Friday in exchange for two minor league prospects.

Pressly was believed to be one of the best relief pitchers on the market and the Twins believe they got back a good haul as well.

Right hander Jorge Alcala and center fielder Gilberto Celestino are two young prospects that the Twins hope can be a part of their future.

The Twins seem to be in the selling mood as earlier on Friday they traded Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rumors are also circulating that the Twins may be willing to move Brian Dozier, Kyle Gibson and others.