Where Could Sam Darnold End Up in 2025 if Not Minnesota?

The Minnesota Vikings have a very tough decision to make in the coming weeks and months.

Assuming all continues to go as it has gone, Sam Darnold may have outpriced himself for his current team beyond this season.

Darnold has been very good this year, accounting for a career high 29 touchdowns thus far, and guiding the team to a current mark of 11-2.

Minnesota conveniently already has the future at the position in place in the form of rookie Quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings will likely have to let Darnold walk in free agency, despite the fact that he is playing his best and leading the team to one of its best regular seasons in recent memory.

Darnold at this point is a known commodity, while J.J. McCarthy (despite his obvious potential) is not. Should the Vikings give it their all to retain Darnold for next year and perhaps beyond?

IF Minnesota is unable and/or unwilling to do so, what NFL teams would come calling for Darnold's services in free agency?

Per ProFootballTalk:

The current list consists of the Jets, the Steelers (possibly), the Titans (possibly), the Raiders, the Giants, the Saints (possibly), the Seahawks (possibly), and the Rams (possibly). It’s a tough spot for the Vikings. They can’t throw in the towel on McCarthy. They shouldn’t go forward without a proven veteran behind McCarthy. There might be a way to have it both ways, proceeding into 2025 with Darnold and McCarthy and seeing what happens.

One team in particular from that list makes way too much sense: The LA Rams. They have an aging, sometimes injured veteran Quarterback in Matthew Stafford. He has been playing very well lately, but there is a significant out in his contract this offseason, giving the Rams the opportunity to move on from the soon-to-be 37 year old:

50 million in dead cap is a lot, but as the saying goes: rather a year too early than a year too late.

The scheme fit is just about perfect, as Kevin O'Connell's offensive philosophy is rooted in Sean McVay's system. The Rams feel like the obvious landing spot for Darnold this offseason if and when the Vikings opt to move on.

Sources: Spotrac.com and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

