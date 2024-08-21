San Diego Padres Rally Past Minnesota Twins
For the second straight game, the Minnesota Twins saw their lead extinguished in this west coast series against the San Diego Padres.
Manny Machado also went deep as San Diego won its second straight against Minnesota in a matchup of playoff contenders. Jake Cronenworth had two hits and scored two runs.
The Padres trailed 5-3 before Profar drove a low slider from Steven Okert (3-2) to left field. Donovan Solano and Luis Arraez singled ahead of Profar's 20th homer.
Xander Bogaerts tacked on an RBI double against Ronny Henriquez, giving San Diego a 7-5 lead.
Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBI for Minnesota in its third consecutive loss. Carlos Santana had two hits and scored two runs.
The Twins grabbed a 5-3 lead on Christian Vázquez's pinch-hit single off Scott. Vázquez's liner to left drove in Royce Lewis and Santana.
Twins right-hander Bailey Ober was charged with three runs and four hits in six-plus innings.
Ober was working with a 3-1 lead before he gave up Machado's two-run homer in the seventh. The drive to center was Machado's 20th homer of the season.
Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3, 3.77 ERA) faces RHP Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday. Coverage begins at 5:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
