Sanford Partners with PGA for COVID-19 Testing

As professional sports begin their slow return, the health and safety of the players, coaches, and staff will be just as important as it is to the public. In being proactive Sanford Health has announced a partnership with PGA Tour to tests all of its players and staff.

According to a story by Simon Floss of Sanford Health, there will be three mobile testing units traveling around the country each with three lab technicians conducting the testing. The testing unit assigned to a particular venue will arrive on-site the Saturday prior to the scheduled event and begin collections and testing on all of the PGA staffers, golfers, and caddies. They will stay there and do testing throughout the preparations for the tournament. Then it will move on to the next event on that Thursday.

After samples are taken from each person the testing is then done in the mobile unit with the results released in two to four hours.

The PGA Tour expects about 400 people to require testing at tournaments upon the restart. No spectators are allowed for the first five events on the PGA Tour.

The first event is next week, the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, on the PGA Tour. The smaller Korn Ferry Tour has an event at PGA Tour headquarters in Florida.

Associated Press also contributed to this story

