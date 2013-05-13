Sanford Pentagon to Host Regular Season NCAA Game Between Wisconsin-St. John’s, NBA Exhibition Game

According to the Argus Leader, the new Sanford Pentagon facility will host both an NBA exhibition game and a nationally televised NCAA basketball game.

On October 10, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by Wisconsin taking on St. John's on November 8. The Wisconson-St. John's game will be a regular season game that will likely be shown on the Big Ten Network.

Nate White, CEO of Sanford’s health services division, told the Argus Leader, “We knew we wanted a big draw to showcase the Pentagon. To do that, we knew we needed a television audience. Through some good relationships with these two teams, we were able to get the games scheduled and the contracts signed.”

The Badgers have a Sioux Falls connection with former Roosevelt high school star Joe Krabbenhoft on Bo Ryan’s staff. Joe’s father, Kelby, is the CEO at Sanford.

Sanford Pentagon Sanford Health loading...

The Pentagon by Sanford Health is a 160,000-square-foot facility that includes nine basketball courts (six high school regulation, two professional/college practice courts and the "heritage" court). While the entire facility features modern design and amenities, the heritage court located in the center of the building is a premium NBA/college size court with design inspiration reminiscent of 1950's/1960's basketball.