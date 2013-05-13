Sanford Pentagon to Host Regular Season NCAA Game Between Wisconsin-St. John’s, NBA Exhibition Game
According to the Argus Leader, the new Sanford Pentagon facility will host both an NBA exhibition game and a nationally televised NCAA basketball game.
On October 10, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by Wisconsin taking on St. John's on November 8. The Wisconson-St. John's game will be a regular season game that will likely be shown on the Big Ten Network.
Nate White, CEO of Sanford’s health services division, told the Argus Leader, “We knew we wanted a big draw to showcase the Pentagon. To do that, we knew we needed a television audience. Through some good relationships with these two teams, we were able to get the games scheduled and the contracts signed.”
The Badgers have a Sioux Falls connection with former Roosevelt high school star Joe Krabbenhoft on Bo Ryan’s staff. Joe’s father, Kelby, is the CEO at Sanford.
The Pentagon by Sanford Health is a 160,000-square-foot facility that includes nine basketball courts (six high school regulation, two professional/college practice courts and the "heritage" court). While the entire facility features modern design and amenities, the heritage court located in the center of the building is a premium NBA/college size court with design inspiration reminiscent of 1950's/1960's basketball.