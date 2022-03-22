School Bus Enters Ditch, Rolls Onto Side In Iowa Collison

A school bus rolled onto its side after a collision with a pickup truck on Monday afternoon. The incident happened about six miles northwest of Ireton, Iowa according to a Sioux County Sheriff's Office press release.

Authorities say that Robert Van Gelder, 74, was driving a bus for Unity Christian High School in the westbound lane of 420th Street. Taylor Schmidt, 16, of Hawarden was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger in the eastbound lane. Police say Van Gelder crossed the center line and collided with the Ford truck. Both Van Gelder and Schmidt lost control of their respective vehicles with each vehicle entering the ditch and coming to rest on their sides.

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Sioux County Sheriff’s Office loading...

Police say there was a 17-year-old passenger on the bus who received minor injuries but declined further medical attention at the scene. Schmidt along with two passengers in the Ford truck was transported to a Hawarden hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Van Gelder was cited for failure to maintain proper lane. Police estimate the bus sustained $50,000 in damage and the Ford Ranger sustained $3,000 in damage.