It is every parent's worst nightmare to get a call from your kids' school about a potential issue with the health and safety of your children.

That was the case on Wednesday morning just outside of Hartford, South Dakota as one of the West Central School busses was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Fortunately, there were no major injuries to any of the adults or kids involved in the accident.

The West Central School District Superintendent Daniel Hoey released a statement to the parents.

This morning, Wednesday, December 15th, there was an accident on Highway 38 westbound involving a single car and the Sheep Shuttle bus transporting students to the WCSD Humboldt Elementary. There were no serious injuries reported at the time of the accident. All parents/guardians of students riding the bus have been contacted. ??All students were checked out by medical personnel and our nursing staff at the scene of the accident. Students have since been transferred to the Humboldt Elementary, cleared to return to school or released to parent/guardian care. Kind regards, Daniel Hoey, Superintendent West Central School District

It is such great news that no one was injured and that most of the kids were able to go back to school.

For more information on the West Central School District, their schools, and other news surrounding the district, you can visit their website.

