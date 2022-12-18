One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident

Tragedy hit the Hartford, SD area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle.

According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between a SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening.

A 42 year old male was pronounced dead after live saving measures were tried on the scene and at this point his name has not been released.

No one was injured in the SUV that was involved in the accident.

The accident occurred off of Highway 38 and 462nd avenue near Hartford, SD.

The Minnehaha County Sherrif's office is still investigating the accident.