Ambulance Collides with Snowmobile, Killing Minnesota Man

A Minnesota man is dead after colliding with a ambulance in Northern Minnesota according to Fox 9 News in Minneapolis.

According to the reports, the crash happened on Saturday just off of a snowmobile trail in St. Louis County Minnesota.

The deputies say the 61 year old Minnesota man was trying to cross from one path to the other when the crash occurred with the ambulance.

The report goes on to say that when authorities and medical professionals arrived, they attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just a terrible and tragic event to see happen in a area that is known for such a great collection of snowmobile paths.