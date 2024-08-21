Here’s an Update Following Scary Injury to SDSU Alum Strong Jr.

Anytime a player during a football practice, drill, or game leaves the playing field in an ambulance, it is a very scary situation.

That was the case on Wednesday afternoon when former South Dakota State Jackrabbit running back, and current Cleveland Brown Pierre Strong Jr. did just that.

Here was the initial report from Pro Football Talk:

Pierre Strong Jr. was loaded into an ambulance after getting hurt. Strong appeared to suffer an upper body injury and was able to walk off the field with members of the training staff before getting in the ambulance.

Luckily, later in the afternoon we received an update via the same source:

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a brief update on running back Pierre Strong Jr.'s condition after Wednesday’s practice. Stefanski said that Strong suffered an injury to his ribs. He did not have any more details to share about the severity of the injury or Strong’s outlook for a return to action.

It's good news despite the fact that limited details are available. It appears as though Strong will be okay, as further details remain on the way.

Strong played at SDSU from 2018-2021, where he accumulated over 4,500 career rushing yards and 40 scores on the ground.

He was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft, and was traded to the Browns on August 27th of 2023.

Since joining Cleveland, Strong has appeared in every contest, and finished last season with 291 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

