New Home In Hartford Completely Destroyed By Storm

As you look around the Sioux Empire over the last 24 hours, you have seen the many examples of how dangerous Thursday's storm was for the area.

Get our free mobile app

Many buildings, trees, homes, structures and more were damaged throughout the area and left a varying degree of issues for many residents.

Home Hartford - Jeff Thurn Results Radio Home Hartford - Jeff Thurn Results Radio loading...

In the city of Hartford, the winds were extreme and numerous buildings felt the brunt of the storm including a brand new townhome that was being built.

A townhome located near Mickelson Ave in Hartford was completely framed and ready for the next phase of the building process when Thursday's storm reduced it to a pile of sticks.

Fortunately, no one was hurt at that particular structure when it collapsed.

Hopefully, the rest of the area will be able to quickly get cleaned up and rebuild any structures that suffered the same fate as this new townhome.