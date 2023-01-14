SDSU to Host 2023 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan Stop

The 2023 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is going to be making a stop in Brookings, SD.

South Dakota State University is going to be hosting the South Dakota stop for the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan stop.

The event brings current and former players and personalities from the organization over the years to different stops throughout the region prior to the season to mingle and hang out with Twins fans.

Here is the complete release from SDSU on the stop upcoming in Brookings, SD.

South Dakota State University will host a stop on the annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, on Jan. 24.

"We are truly ecstatic to get back on the Winter Caravan trail and bring Twins Baseball directly into the communities where our fans live, work and play," said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. "The Caravan is a beloved tradition that continues to unite generations of Twins players and fans, and we are thankful to Case IH for again helping us spread the joy of baseball throughout the Upper Midwest."

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings and will feature a lineup that includes 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Tony Oliva, former Twins player and current broadcaster Justin Morneau, as well as current Twins players Caleb Thielbar and Ryan Jeffers. Longtime television broadcaster Dick Bremer will emcee the hour-long event, which will include a Q&A session, raffle prizes, an autograph session and other special announcements.

Thielbar played baseball at South Dakota State from 2006-09 and his wife, Carissa, is a member of the Jackrabbit women's basketball coaching staff.

Items will be provided for fans to sign or they may bring their own. Also partnering in the event is WNAX 570 AM, which serves as the flagship station of the Jackrabbit Sports Network and provides five-state coverage of the Twins as a member of the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

Brookings and SDSU are one of 12 stops on the Winter Caravan over the final week of January. This year's Winter Caravan is the 61st in team history, but had been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, log on to twins.com/caravan.