See Sioux Falls ‘Jefferson High School’ before Students Do

It's been 30 years since Sioux Falls has seen a brand new high school. That is about to change this fall.

After over two years in the making, Thomas Jefferson High, home of the Cavaliers will finally be opening its doors to its inaugural group of students on Thursday (August 26).

The 2021 school year will usher in the fourth traditional public high school to the Sioux Falls School District. This new spacious, state of the art learning-facility located on the Northwest side of Sioux Falls will play home to between 14 and 15 hundred students later this month here in the Sioux Empire.

The mission of Jefferson High is to educate and prepare students to succeed in this ever-changing world by providing every student with engaging lessons each day that are designed to prepare them for life beyond high school

What makes Jefferson High so special?

How about the fact that it can boast unique aspects to its design that no other Sioux Falls public school can claim. Things like; a stadium-style gym with bleachers all around and an elevated two-lane track that overlooks the gymnasium. There are three full-size practice fields, a soccer field, and eight tennis courts located on the school campus.

An absolutely stunning auditorium that resembles a performance center that looks like it should belong in the Washington Pavilion. The Jefferson auditorium has two balconies and is capable of comfortably holding over 900 students.

Also, inside Jefferson, you will also find a set of learning stairs that allow students to sit and study in an open, creative environment. This unique learning area also affords teachers the opportunity to give presentations to students, or students can give a presentation to their teachers.

There's a huge open-air library that's near a coffee bar. That's right, I said a coffee bar. How many public schools can say they have that?

Jefferson has five different learning wings that host classrooms for subjects like; math, English, science, social studies, and more.

Another aspect of the school that really caught my attention...

Is just how open the facility is. There is no cramped, boxed-in feeling inside Jefferson. And get this, every classroom in the building has its own set of windows. Which is sure to be a very welcoming feature on those warmer days when classes are in session during the fall and spring months here in South Dakota.

Recently, I had the chance to take a tour of Jefferson. During the tour, I captured a few pictures of what I consider to be some of the highlights of this new school.

Let's take a sneak peek of Jefferson High before the first school bell rings.

Jefferson High School