Sioux Falls High School Coach Leads Fans In Awesome Cheer Video
Sioux Falls Jefferson High School just opened for the 2021–2022 school year as part of the Sioux Falls School District.
Located at 1600 North Marion Road Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107 United Jefferson High School is one of four traditional high schools in the Sioux Falls School District.
School spirit is an important part of any high school sports program. And as you can tell in this video posted on Twitter the new Jefferson High School fans have an abundance of school spirit.
“When you go 5 tight sets with the #1 team in the state, and come up JUST short...you watch your STRENGTH COACH lead the best fan section in Sioux Falls and feel a little better!”
Well done Jefferson High School Cavaliers!
Who Is Ben Reifel And Why Is A Sioux Falls School Named After Him?
Sioux Falls has a new middle school named Ben Reifel Middle School. It just opened for the 2021 fall school year.
If you've traveled the east side of Sioux Falls you've probably noticed the progress in the school's construction. It is located at Faith Ave. on the cites east side just northeast of Harmodon Park off 41st Street.
Sioux Falls' newest middle school bears the name of Benjamin Reifel, also known as Lone Feather. So who is Ben Reifel?