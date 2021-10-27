Sioux Falls High School Coach Leads Fans In Awesome Cheer Video

Sioux Falls Jefferson High School just opened for the 2021–2022 school year as part of the Sioux Falls School District.

Located at 1600 North Marion Road Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107 United Jefferson High School is one of four traditional high schools in the Sioux Falls School District.

School spirit is an important part of any high school sports program. And as you can tell in this video posted on Twitter the new Jefferson High School fans have an abundance of school spirit.

Get our free mobile app

Well done Jefferson High School Cavaliers!