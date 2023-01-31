Sioux Falls Jefferson is the New Top Team in Latest BKB Ranks

Sioux Falls Jefferson is the New Top Team in Latest BKB Ranks

Scott Maguire TSM

Garnering 16 of a possible 18 first place votes, the Sioux Falls Jefferson girls basketball team is now the top team in the Class AA rankings from SD Media.

Jefferson (11-2), jumped up two spots from last week, and join the Jefferson boys as the top team in their respective classes.

Here are the complete rankings from SD Media:

Boys 

Class AA

1. Jefferson (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 10-1 72 2

3. Mitchell 9-2 51 3

4. Brandon Valley 8-4 31 RV

5. Pierre 8-5 15 4

Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Harrisburg 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1, Aberdeen Central 1.

 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 68 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 11-1 57 3

4. St. Thomas More 13-1 28 5

5. Winner 11-1 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Lennox 2, Hot Springs 1.

 

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 12-0 90 1

2. White River 11-2 66 2

3. De Smet 12-2 60 3

4. Lower Brule 12-3 35 4

5. Faith 11-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Wolsey-Wessington 2, James Valley Christian 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

 

Girls

Class AA

1. Jefferson (16) 11-2 87 3

2. Washington (2) 9-2 69 1

3. Pierre 10-2 40 T-5

4. Harrisburg 10-2 34 4

5. O’Gorman 8-3 22 2

Receiving votes: Stevens 16, Brandon Valley 2.

 

Class A

1. Hamlin (15) 13-0 86 1

2. Vermillion (3) 14-0 75 2

3. Wagner 12-1 52 4

4. Red Cloud 13-0 29 5

5. St. Thomas More 11-3 22 3

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2.

 

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 12-1 90 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 11-2 72 2

3. Centerville 10-3 37 3

4. Sully Buttes 10-2 23 RV

5. Ethan 10-2 14 RV

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 11, Jones County 7, Arlington 6, Howard 4, Warner 4, Wall 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

Get our free mobile app

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the smallest towns in the Mount Rushmore state? According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota.

Filed Under: Basketball, hoops, Jefferson High School, Rankings, ranks, SD, sd media, sd preps, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, winter sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls