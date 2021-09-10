September Wine & Dine Night at Blue Rock Bar & Grill

Blue Rock Bar & Grill is hosting a Wine & Dine Night on September 23rd.

Starting at 7 p.m., a four course meal will begin! Each course will be paired with wines from Desire Lines Wine Company. The event is hosted by Okoboji Wines.

Upon arrival, there will be a welcome wine, a Riesling Cole Ranch. Then course one will consist of a gourmet grilled cheese and sausage paired with Winds of Change Red Wine from California. Course two is savory shrimp and spiced mushroom confit paired with Evangelho Vineyard Red Wine from Contra Costa County. The third course is a braised beef short rib paired with Cabernet Sauvignon from Lichau Hill Vineyard Petaluma Gap. Last, but certainly not least, for the dessert course, a creamy chocolate cheesecake paired with Syrah Shake from Ridge Ranch Amador County.

The evening will also include a special guest speaker, Emily Rasmussen. Emily Rasmussen is the co-creator of Desire Lines Wine. She will share her story of her love of wine that took her from Cape Town to Sonoma.

All of this is available for $64.95 a person. However, there are only 30 spots available for this special Wine & Dine Night.

To reserve your spot and to find out more about Blue Rock Bar & Grill, click here.