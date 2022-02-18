The February Wine & Cheese Night is quickly approaching at Blue Rock Bar & Grill.

Blue Rock Bar & Grill is located at 4021 Bobhalla Dr. near Great Shots and the Sanford Pentagon.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, February 24th. The sampling begins at 7 pm.

The evening will feature six wines from all over the globe. Wines from Spain, Hungry, and France are all on the menu.

A menagerie of cheeses, charcuterie, and a dessert display will be served as well.

The evening is sponsored by John Thuringer of Republic National Distributing. He will be present to answer any questions about the wines being served.

Don't wait to get your tickets because attendance is limited. Only 30 spaces are available.

Tickets start at $24.95 and are available here.